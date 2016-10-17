Police: Gun that injured toddler was left where children playing

A gun that accidentally discharged Sunday, critically injuring a toddler, had been left on a chair in a bedroom where children were playing, Metro Police said today.

The woman who left the gun out, Shaletres Townsend, 30, was arrested and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of child neglect with substantial bodily harm, police said.

The child was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The incident was reported about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Studio Street, near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard in the northeast valley.