Posthumous book by Shimon Peres coming next spring

NEW YORK — A book about Israel's character and the "turning points" in its history that Nobel laureate Shimon Peres completed just weeks before he died will come out next spring.

The HarperCollins imprint Custom House told The Associated Press on Monday that Peres' "No Room for Small Dreams" will be published April 4. The book by the former prime minister had been planned since 2014 and was completed earlier this year. Peres, whose previous books included the memoir "Battling for Peace," died last month at age 93.

According to Custom House, Peres will reflect on everything from war to Israel's high-tech industry and will touch on his role in some of the country's most crucial decisions. He also will address younger generations and their "obligations and opportunities."