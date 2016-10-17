Prison inmate, 75, dies in Carson City

A 75-year-old inmate died Saturday morning at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, according to the Department of Corrections.

Gary St. John died about 11:20 a.m. at the Regional Medical Facility, officials said.

St. John was committed from Washoe County on Nov. 14, 2008, and was serving a sentence of 6 years, 7 months to 24 years for sexual assault, officials said.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine his cause of death, officials said.