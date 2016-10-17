Sandoval signs funding bill for NFL stadium in Las Vegas

Gov. Brian Sandoval signed into law today $750 million of state funding toward building a $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat doomed football stadium in Las Vegas.

The bill raises hotel room taxes 0.88 percent to finance the public's part of the project. Sheldon Adelson of Las Vegas Sands Corp. has pledged $650 million and the Oakland Raiders will contribute $500 million.

Many key stakeholders attended the ceremony at UNLV, including MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren, casino owner Steve Wynn and Raiders owner Mark Davis. UNLV football would also play in the stadium, which is could be built near Russell Road and Interstate 15.

The Raiders still need approval of the NFL to move to Las Vegas. A vote of other owners is expected in January.

“We are handing the ball of to you,” Sandoval told Davis.

The stadium legislation includes funding for a $1.4 billion expansion and renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Sandoval signed a separate bill today allowing the Clark County Commission to raises the sales tax to hire more police officers.

“When an opportunity comes to us, we work together to move Nevada forward,” Sandoval said.