The Last Word: It’s Trump vs. Clinton this Wednesday at UNLV

John Locher / AP

Some hecklers thought Donald Trump wouldn’t show up for more than one debate with Hillary Clinton. Some weary journalists wish they would call off the third one, after last Sunday’s dark affair in St. Louis.

But there will be a final showdown in Las Vegas, where these bloodied gladiators must leave it all on the floor of UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center — if not to sway the unicorns known as undecided voters, then to give us a reason to spend 90 more minutes in the blender.

The big night is Wednesday, Oct. 19. Predictions of protests and traffic jams are woven with the thrill many feel about Nevada hosting its first general-election presidential debate, and the possibility that Las Vegas might be looked at in a light that doesn’t involve a strobe.

No doubt, the city will be electric that night, and the campus will be tied to a moment in history that’s likely never to fade.

What can we expect based on the last two rounds?

The late Roy Cohn was Sen. Joe McCarthy’s henchman before becoming Donald Trump’s attorney, and the nominee seems to have learned a thing or two from Cohn: Never admit you made a mistake, and when you’re hit, hit back harder. So don’t expect Trump to soften. And don’t be surprised if he attacks Hillary Clinton even more aggressively on Benghazi, her email scandal, her response to Bill Clinton’s infidelity and more. If ever there had been a time for Trump to change tactics, it was during the second debate — two days after the release of a bombshell “Access Hollywood” recording, and as a growing group of Republicans either un-endorsed him or called for his withdrawal from the race. That debate offered him a chance to soothe the unsettled by showing real remorse. Instead, he reiterated a tepid apology, then dialed up his attacks on Clinton and blasted the fleeing Republican leadership. So look for Trump to take the same approach at UNLV.

Analysis of the debates has largely favored Hillary Clinton’s performance. And Clinton has more incentive than ever to take the high road, riding a boost in the polls and with a chance to lure more voters who may have seen Trump’s lewd remarks from 2005 as the last straw.

Who will be in the live audience?

The Commission on Presidential Debates, an independent nonprofit organization created in 1987 under the joint sponsorship of both major parties, “manages all aspects of the debate,” says UNLV’s FAQ page. That includes tickets, though most were reserved for a lottery for full-time students in good academic standing. The university’s head of public affairs, Tony Allen, said that the results of the lottery would be announced 48 hours before the debate.

Who’s moderating, and what’s the format?

Chris Wallace, anchor of “Fox News Sunday,” will try to keep things moving during the 90-minute contest divided into six segments of 15 minutes each. Candidates will have two minutes to answer questions and will be able to respond to each other. Topics were selected by the moderator, and they include debt and entitlements, immigration, the economy, the Supreme Court, foreign hot spots and fitness to be president.

How is this affecting UNLV?

• The cost of hosting the debate is estimated to be about $8 million, double the original estimate.

• But the economic impact on Las Vegas is expected to be $6 million, with nearly $50 million in free publicity for the city and the university, according to UNLV.

• Preparations have involved the entire campus community, including a 100-member committee responsible for organizing events and classroom activities in the run-up.

• The campus will be open for business the day of the debate, but faculty have been encouraged to consider holding class off-campus or online.

Want to get in on the action?

• UNLV Catering is offering a Red, White & Blue Menu, including a flag-colored fruit and cheese plate and ... deviled eggs.

• The university is selling debate swag at the campus bookstore. A commemorative mug will set you back $13.

Join the conversation

The event’s got an official slogan: “Let freedom ring,” as well as a rather long hashtag: #UNLVegasDebate2016

6 questions you hope will be asked

We asked readers on Facebook and Twitter what they would like to ask the candidates. Here is a selection of those questions:

1. Affordable health care is not remotely “affordable,” with monthly premiums soaring as high as a mortgage payment or two luxury car payments. What is the real plan to fix it or rescind it altogether and keep the government out of health care like it used to be? — Pamela McKenzie

2. Can each candidate choose one policy position, articulate how it will go from position to implemented law and not mention your opponent at any point? — Sean Klus

3. Have you a viable plan to implement to resolve the mess in the Middle East and get us out of there altogether? — Nancyj Jeanne

4. My question to you, Mr. Trump, is this: How much tax do you think you should have paid in a fair tax system, and what specific proposals have you made to ensure that you and people like you will pay that fair share in the future? — 1776patriot

5. Why are we not taking care of our American homeless? We certainly have plenty of taxpayer money to help other countries. — Joann Black

6. Do you believe the targeting penalty in college football should be an automatic ejection? — Vincent Miller

6 questions we hope will be asked

And here is a selection of questions our staff members would ask, if they were the moderators:

1. Do you trust politicians, and do you feel that they’re held to a reasonable standard?

2. Assuming the president has a responsibility to elevate the public discourse, how has your candidacy set an example?

3. Given the increasing polarization of our political parties, do you think the nation would benefit from a third mainstream choice?

4. How has the campaign prepared you to unite the country?

5. How do you think the U.S. should dispose of radioactive waste?

6. The eligibility clause of the Constitution says: “No Person except a natural born Citizen, or a Citizen of the United States, at the time of the Adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the Office of President; neither shall any Person be eligible to that Office who shall not have attained to the Age of thirty-five years, and been fourteen years a Resident within the United States.” Should any of these qualifications be dropped?