Woman killed in Las Vegas freeway shooting identified

Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a 48-year-old woman who was killed by gunfire during the weekend in a car-to-car shooting on Interstate 15.

The Clark County coroner reported Monday that Tracey Donahue of North Las Vegas died of a neck wound in the Saturday morning shooting on the freeway not far from the Las Vegas Strip.

Police say her husband, Thomas Donahue, was hospitalized with wounds that aren't believed to be life-threatening.

Officer Larry Hadfield says at least two other vehicles were struck by gunfire, including a tractor-trailer and a Kia SUV. No one in those vehicles was hurt.

Police say 29-year-old Kenneth McDonald was arrested a short time later at a Las Vegas Boulevard pharmacy where he was accused of wielding two handguns.

McDonald is jailed pending an initial court appearance at which he's expected to have a lawyer appointed to his case.