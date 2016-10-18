18 months in prison for false tax preparer in Nevada, Utah

A federal judge in Las Vegas has sentenced a 43-year-old man to 18 months in prison for operating fraudulent tax preparation businesses in Nevada and Utah.

U.S. District Judge James Mahan also ordered Roger Linares on Monday to serve three years of supervised release and pay about $182,000 in restitution.

Linares pleaded guilty in July to one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government.

Prosecutors say he and his wife operated their business under the name America Services. Their 11 locations included seven in Las Vegas, one in Mesquite, two in Salt Lake City, and one in St. George, Utah.

Court records show the business established a large clientele consisting mostly of Hispanic individuals who spoke little or no English and had little knowledge of the tax system.