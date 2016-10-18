Alessia Cara keeps it authentic for enthusiastic crowd at the Foundry

Global Media Group

A maroon jean jacket paired with a 1990s-style choker, a makeup-free face and loosely tied hair may not be the first images that come to mind in association with a 20-year-old pop star in 2016.

But Alessia Cara’s stagewear Saturday at the Foundry at SLS was just the tip of the iceberg during a trend-defying performance for nearly 1,000 Las Vegas fans.

“Nobody can make you happier than you can make yourself,” Cara, a former YouTube star-turned-recording artist, shouted to a cheering crowd. “I promise you that.”

The all-ages show, which included a handful of children and young teens, began with a dose of optimism in Cara’s opening song, “I’m Yours,” just after 9 p.m.

With the most cliché song from her debut album “Know it All” out of the way, Cara went on to deliver a performance perhaps as authentic and organic as her onstage appearance.

“I think everyone in this room has been heartbroken, unfortunately, whether that be a relationship or situation,” she said before singing of overcoming adversity in “River of Tears.” “Whatever it is, we think we’re never going to get over it.”

The Canadian-born singer appeared alone under bright white and red lights, strumming an acoustic guitar for most of her 14-song setlist as a six-person band played in the dark behind her.

“Don’t forget where you come from, where you’ve been,” Cara sang in her grainy, yet soulful voice, standing alone front-and-center of the stage during “Seventeen.”

Cara saved her best for the end of Saturday’s 60-minute show, delighting the crowd with a dose of cynicism through former Billboard Hot 100 top-5 hit “Here,” and her substantive latest single “No Scars to Your Beautiful.”

“There’s a hope that’s waiting for you in the dark,” she sang as the crowd cheered. “You should know you’re beautiful just the way you are.”

Standing behind the counter at the venue’s merchandise stand, Cara’s father Vince Caracciolo watched proudly from the back of the Foundry as he sold shirts, beanies and CDs for his daughter.

A construction worker from Brampton, Ontario, Caracciolo said his no one in his six-person family — which includes Alessia, three other children, and his wife — had previous professional music experience. That changed earlier this decade as Cara burst onto the YouTube and pop music scene.

“When she was 16 and started traveling, I left my job so I could be there for her,” Caracciolo said. “This is all a dream, and I still haven’t woken up yet.”

The proud father said Cara’s message has always been “unique,” and that he doesn’t expect that to change anytime soon.

“What you see is what you get,” he said.