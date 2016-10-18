Despite unendorsement, Democrats still trying to force Hardy-Trump link

Democratic congressional candidate Ruben Kihuen is continuing to hammer his opponent Republican Rep. Cresent Hardy over his support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in a new ad released today, despite Hardy withdrawing his support for Trump more than a week ago.

The new ad highlights controversial remarks Trump has made about immigrants, women, a military family, and veterans, and then quotes Hardy saying in early August that he would do “whatever” to get Trump elected and that he would support Trump “100 percent.” Hardy withdrew his support from his party’s presidential nominee on Oct. 8 after lewd comments that Trump made to an “Access Hollywood” host in 2005 surfaced.

The ad also highlights a racist comment made by Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, who led an armed standoff with Bureau of Land Management agents in 2014. "I’ve often wondered, are (African-Americans) better off as slaves, picking cotton?” Bundy says.

Democrats have often sought to link Hardy with Bundy after Hardy said during a fall 2014 debate, "I stand with Cliven Bundy on the land issues and First Amendment rights.” (Hardy’s opponents typically shorten that quote to, “I stand with Cliven Bundy.") Additionally, Hardy has called Bundy’s racist remarks “inappropriate."

The ad comes on the heels of another Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee ad that started airing Monday also attempting to connect Hardy with Trump.

Kihuen and Hardy are battling for control of Nevada’s Democratic-leaning 4th Congressional district, which covers northern Clark County, southern Lyon County and all of Esmeralda, Lincoln, Mineral, Nye and White Pine counties.