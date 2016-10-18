Heller celebrates NV Hispanics

As we celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month in Nevada through outdoor festivals and activities in September, we applaud those leaders who understand the important connection between the Hispanic community and the great outdoors.

We were proud and honored to see U.S. Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada co-sponsor a congressional resolution supporting the inclusion and meaningful engagement of Hispanics in environmental protection and conservation efforts.

For us, public lands and the outdoors represent not only places where we can relax and spend time with our families, but opportunities to add to our state’s economic development, access the best recreation that nature has to offer and preserve our common heritage for future generations.

That’s why a recent poll by the Center for Western Priorities found that Hispanics in Nevada overwhelmingly support our public lands and outdoor areas, with more than 90 percent agreeing that they are an important part of what makes our state a good place to live and are an important part of our economy.

But we have more work to do. Our public lands are not reflective of America’s ethnic and demographic diversity. Hispanics strongly support conservation efforts yet are rarely included in decision-making about public lands. Additionally, Hispanics’ access to public lands is threatened by polluters, developers and lack of funding.

That’s why we’re encouraged to see our leaders recognize the importance of engaging and including the Hispanic community in the conservation and protection of the outdoors. With the continued leadership of Nevadans like Heller, we can ensure that public lands remain open, plentiful spaces for all.

Beca is executive director of the Outside Las Vegas Foundation, and Guzman is president of the Las Vegas Latin Chamber of Commerce