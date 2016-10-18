Incoming Clark County manager to earn $260,000 a year

Clark County’s incoming manager, Yolanda King, will start her new job Dec. 2 and earn an annual base salary of $260,000.

Those details were part of an employment agreement for King that the Clark County Commission unanimously approved this morning. King, who now serves a dual role as the county’s assistant manager and chief financial officer, began working for the county in 1986.

She will replace outgoing County Manager Don Burnette, whose last day will be Dec. 1. Burnette, who has overseen county operations since 2011, most recently received an annual base salary of $264,846.

King’s employment agreement will be in effect for three years from her start date, unless terminated early by commissioners for failing to perform her job duties or conviction of illegal activity. She will be eligible for an annual review each December and a possible salary increase at that time.

The employment agreement also lays out other benefits, such as retirement benefits and a $600 a month vehicle allowance.

Burnette has said he will work with King to ensure a smooth leadership transition. Last week, King testified in Carson City during legislative hearings about public funding for a proposed NFL stadium in Las Vegas and expanding and renovating the Las Vegas Convention Center.