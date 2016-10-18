Man in custody after pouring gas on himself, standoff

An armed man was arrested Monday night after dousing himself with gasoline and engaging in a nearly three-hour standoff with Metro Police at a house near Nellis Boulevard and Flamingo Road, authorities said.

The incident began about 9 p.m. when a man in his 30s got into an argument with his father in the 5200 block of KOA Avenue, Lt. David Gordon said.

During the argument, the son retrieved a can of gasoline and poured it around the inside of the home and on himself, then turned on the natural gas inside the house, Gordon said.

The father was able to get out of the house, and officers shut off the gas to the house, Gordon said.

Police, including SWAT team members and crisis negotiators, responded and evacuated nearby homes, Gordon said.

The man, who was armed with a handgun, was taken into custody about 11:45 p.m., police said.