Metro Police probe death of 2-year-old at apartment

Metro Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child at an apartment near McCarran International Airport.

KLAS-TV reports police responded to the apartment complex at Maryland Parkway and Hacienda Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers in the department's Abuse and Neglect detail are investigating.

No arrests have been made and no other details have been released.