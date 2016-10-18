Metro Police: Suspect said ‘I made a mistake’ after woman’s shooting death

Officers responding to a shooting at a south valley neighborhood street Saturday encountered a woman gravely wounded in her car and her blood-splattered boyfriend nearby, stating, "you need to put me in handcuffs," according to Metro Police.

Ivan Dwight Cotton II, first told a 911 operator that Kaji Elis Goode, 22, had been shot on her side, according to his arrest report. On the open line, he could be heard saying, "God, I made a mistake, please reverse this, she doesn't deserve this."

He then hung up.

When an operator called back, Cotton said his pregnant girlfriend had shot herself and that it was his fault, the police report said.

'It's all over'

Officers were dispatched about 6:15 p.m. to Salernes Street, near Shinnecock Hills Avenue and Jones Boulevard.

Cotton was shirtless and had blood on his hands, the report said. He told officers they needed to handcuff him.

Goode, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of her Hyundai Accent, died at University Medical Center about 45 minutes after being shot. While in the police car, Cotton told officers he and Goode had been dating a year and and half, and that she was pregnant with his child, the report said.

"It's all over if she's dead; just take me to jail," Cotton told officers. "I'm the reason you're here."

Cotton, who earlier had said he was in the Air Force, later stopped speaking and requested an attorney, the report said.

Police found a gun next to Goode, and ammunition that matched that used in the shooting was found in Cotton's car, which was parked behind the Hyundai, the report said. Physical evidence did not suggest Goode had shot herself.

'A day like today'

Goode's family said she and Cotton had been living together since February and described Cotton as controlling, according to the report. The couple argued often and Goode had been staying at her mother's house for two days prior to the shooting, which made Cotton angry, the report said.

"Due to Kaji's relationship with Cotton, they had mentally prepared themselves for a day like today," the family told police.

Cotton was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder, jail logs show. He's being held without bail, and his next court appearance is Nov. 1.