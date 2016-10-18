Thank, don’t judge, volunteers

I find it disturbing that one of our presidential candidates is telling people to go to the polls and keep an eye open for voter fraud. He says this because he has convinced himself, and is now trying to convince others, that the only way he can lose is if the poll workers cheat him out of victory.

These so-called cheaters are volunteers who go through a training program on how to help the voter get through the voting process and have a pleasant experience. They are willing to put in a 15-plus-hour day for little money. They are willing to do this because they love this country. They cannot manipulate the outcome of the election. These volunteers are your grandparents, grandchildren, parents, brothers and sisters.

Without these volunteers throughout the country, it would be extremely difficult to have an election. When you go to the polls to vote you should thank them for volunteering. Giving them a cookie would help, too; it is a long day.