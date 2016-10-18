Trump says ignore mainstream news media, read the internet

Evan Vucci / AP

Donald Trump is encouraging his supporters to ignore the mainstream news media in the final stretch of the presidential race because he believes they're trying to take him down.

Trump tells supporters at a rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado to, "forget the press, read the internet, study other things, don't go for the mainstream media."

He said that, when it comes to the internet, "you do get some dishonesty, too, but at least you can separate. At least you have a choice."

Trump has been escalating his anti-press message in recent weeks, accusing news outlets of conspiring with rival Hillary Clinton's campaign to defeat him.