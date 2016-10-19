California sheriff’s deputy shot to death while on the job

ALTURAS, Calif. — A sheriff's deputy in a Northern California county near the Oregon border was shot to death Wednesday while responding to a disturbance call, the Modoc County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were responding to a call on County Road 115, in a rural area about 10 miles south of Alturas when the deputy was shot. A suspect was detained shortly after, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy's name was not released pending the notification of family.

The shooting is being investigated by the Shasta County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol, the office said.

The California Highway Patrol, the Alturas Police Department and the U.S. Forest Service responded to the scene after a call about an officer-involved shooting went out, the office said.

The Modoc County Sheriff's Office said earlier in a brief statement the deputy was involved in an active-shooter incident. It didn't release any other details.

The deputy is the fourth law enforcement officer in California to die in the line of duty in the last two weeks. The slaying comes after two Palm Springs police officers were shot to death during a domestic disturbance call and a Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant was shot and killed in the high desert town of Lancaster while answering a burglary call.