Highway Patrol shoots carjacking suspect after chase

Jesse Granger / Las Vegas Sun

A carjacking suspect was shot by the Nevada Highway Patrol this morning following a car chase that ended at the Valley Automall in Henderson, authorities said.

The chase began about 7:25 a.m. on U.S. 95 South when a trooper spotted a Toyota Scion xB driving recklessly near Las Vegas Boulevard, Trooper Jason Buratczuk said. The car hit another vehicle and kept going before getting off on Auto Show Drive, he said.

The car — driving on its rims from damage sustained during the chase — made a left onto Gibson Road before jumping a curb and crashing into the service area at Findlay Cadillac, Buratczuk said.

The suspect jumped out of the car, and witnesses saw him violently yank a 91-year-old man from a red Cadillac, Buratczuk said.

Troopers struggled with the suspect, who broke loose and got into the Cadillac, Buratczuk said. Shots were then fired, hitting the man in the torso, he said.

Buratczuk did not say what prompted the shooting or whether the man was armed.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was in stable condition and expected to survive, Buratczuk said.

The Scion originally was stolen from a woman at a convenience store at Fremont Street and Eastern Avenue, Buratczuk said. The suspect jumped into the car and drove off, dragging the woman, he said.

She was taken to the University Medical Center with injuries to her head and arm, Buratczuk said.

Auto Show Drive and Gibson Road were temporarily closed, Buratczuk said.