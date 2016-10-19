League of Conservation Voters Action Fund backs Rosen

The League of Conservation Voters Action Fund is proud to endorse Jacky Rosen for U.S. Congress.

On the campaign trail, Rosen has made growing Nevada’s clean energy and protecting our open spaces a top priority. And in Congress, she will be a real leader for Nevadans as she works to protect our treasured public lands and expand our clean-energy industries such as solar, wind and geothermal, which will create good-paying jobs and save consumers money.

Rosen is committed to growing Nevada’s economy and protecting our environment for our children and grandchildren. That’s why we need to elect Jacky Rosen to Congress.

The writer is president of the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund.