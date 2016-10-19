UNLV sits 177th in CBS Sports’ preseason college basketball rankings

UNLV goes into the college basketball season as the 177th best team out of 351 Division-1 programs, according to CBS Sports preseason ratings released this morning.

The Runnin’ Rebels are slotted right behind Farleigh Dickinson and ahead of Towson as they head into their first season under new coach Marvin Menzies. As far as comparable Mountain West Conference competition, UNLV is five spots behind Colorado State and 10 ahead of Air Force.

“The roster is void of anything resembling what UNLV should have,” analyst Matt Norlander wrote. “Menzies will be rubbing sticks together to make fire this season, but he should be able to recruit top-50 classes to Sin City within two years.”

The Rebels, which return only three scholarship players from last season, are ranked 114 spots behind upstate rival UNR.

Identical to the preseason media poll released last week, UNLV sits eighth in the Mountain West. San Diego State received the highest placement at No. 34.

With so much uncertainty, some publications put the Rebels even lower in the conference.