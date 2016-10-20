Carjacking suspect shot by Highway Patrol dies at hospital

A carjacking suspect shot and wounded by a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Wednesday after a car chase has died, authorities said.

The patrol was advised about 10 a.m. today that the man died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. His identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

At about 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper spotted a Scion xB driving recklessly on U.S. 95 South near Las Vegas Boulevard, the patrol said.

The car hit another vehicle and kept driving before getting off the freeway at Auto Show Drive and crashing into the service area at Findlay Cadillac in Henderson, the patrol said.

The man jumped out of the car, and witnesses saw him violently yank a 91-year-old man from a red Cadillac, the patrol said.

Troopers struggled with the man, who broke loose and got into the Cadillac, the patrol said. Shots were then fired, hitting the man in the torso, the patrol said.

The Scion had been stolen earlier from a woman at a convenience store at Fremont Street and Eastern Avenue, the patrol said. The suspect jumped into the car and drove off, dragging the woman, the patrol said.

She was treated at University Medical Center for injuries to her head and arm.