Cox service out for some Silverado Ranch-area customers

Some Cox customers in the Silverado Ranch area lack service after an independent contractor struck one of the company’s fiber lines about 11 a.m., Cox spokeswoman Stephanie Stallworth said.

Service was expected to be restored between midnight and 8 a.m. Friday, she said, adding that the outage was not widespread. The number of customers affected was not known.

The incident occurred in the area of St. Rose Parkway and Spencer Street, where the contractor was doing work for a developer, she said. Repairs required digging, and it was taking a "considerable" amount of time because the damage was done deep in the ground, Stallworth said.