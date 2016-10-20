Drug bust nabs Oklahoma woman on I-80 near Winnemucca

WINNEMUCCA — The Nevada Highway Patrol has arrested a 32-year-old Oklahoma woman after troopers say they found methamphetamine and a large stash of marijuana during a traffic stop on U.S. Interstate 80 near Winnemucca.

Troopers pulled over Leila Ibarra of Oklahoma City at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They say a search of her vehicle uncovered 21 pounds of marijuana and two pounds of meth.

The patrol says she's being held in the Humboldt County Jail in lieu of $331,000. She was booked on suspicion of multiple drug charges as well as a charge of allowing a child to be present during the commission of a crime involving a controlled substance.