Ex-NFL star’s co-defendants face sentences in drug-rape case

NEW ORLEANS — The two Louisiana co-defendants in the drug and rape case that brought down one-time NFL star Darren Sharper are set for sentencing in federal court in New Orleans.

Erik Nunez, a former restaurant worker, and Brandon Licciardi (lih-CHAR-dee) a former suburban sheriff's deputy, pleaded guilty to state and federal charges earlier this year. Formal sentencing is set Thursday morning.

The case arose from revelations that Sharper drugged and raped women in four states.

Sharper was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison after pleading guilty.

Like Sharper, Licciardi and Nunez pleaded guilty to state and federal charges in the case. Their plea agreements with state and federal prosecutors calls for Licciardi to serve 17 years; with Nunez serving 10 years. Both men face formal sentencing in state court next week.