Heck campaign voices confidence in Nevada elections chief

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Pool

Republican Rep. Joe Heck's campaign says the Senate candidate has a great deal of confidence in Nevada's elections chief and will undoubtedly accept the results of his own race.

Heck is on duty with the Army Reserves through Friday and unavailable for comment, but a campaign spokesman responded to questions about whether Heck had doubts about the election's integrity.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump wouldn't commit during Wednesday's debate to accepting the results of his race. He's raised the possibility that the election is rigged.

Campaign spokesman Brian Baluta said Heck has confidence in Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske. She held a news conference Tuesday to declare the elections secure and partnered with Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a fellow Republican, on a poll-watcher initiative using volunteers from their office.