In North Las Vegas, Bill Clinton calls Trump ‘angry and divisive’

Embracing diversity and equal pay in America’s workforce will help the United States continue to lead the world in the 21st century, former President Bill Clinton said this morning in North Las Vegas.

Clinton visited about 70 people at a Democratic field office and criticized GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump for being “angry and divisive.”

“What works better, cooperation or constant conflict?” Clinton asked the day after his wife and Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, faced off with Trump in a debate at UNLV.

“In a world where we can’t get away from each other, bridges are better than walls,” Clinton said. “We can do this, we just got to decide if America is going to be about addition or subtraction.”

Clinton also touted 79 straight months of U.S. job growth under President Barack Obama and criticized the “trickle-down economic” policies of former Republican Presidents George Bush and George W. Bush.

Fourth Congressional District candidate Ruben Kihuen accompanied Clinton and spoke briefly to introduce the former president.