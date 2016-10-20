Man with deformed skull charged with arson, attempted murder

Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department / AP

MIAMI — A man who gained notoriety after discussing his deformed skull in online videos has been charged with arson and attempted first-degree murder.

Miami police officers wrote in an incident report that 31-year-old Carlos Rodriguez was sitting in his backyard Monday when they arrived to investigate a fire inside a duplex attached to a house on the property.

Investigators say Rodriguez told them he set a mattress on fire, adding he wanted to burn the house down so he could build a new house.

Rodriguez is being held on $20,000 bond. Records don't indicate whether he has a lawyer.

His mugshot first circulated widely on the Internet in 2010 after his arrest on charges of soliciting a prostitute. In 2012, a man who appeared to be Rodriguez warned against driving drunk, saying he was injured in a car crash when he was intoxicated.