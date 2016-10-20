Mental illness raised by attorney in Las Vegas freeway shooting

A defense attorney says mental illness may be a factor for a man accused of killing a woman and wounding her husband in a car-to-car shooting on a Las Vegas freeway.

Kenneth McDonald's appointed lawyer, Scott Coffee, said Thursday he's still reviewing police reports about the Saturday gunfire on Interstate 15 near the Las Vegas Strip

McDonald was arrested minutes later at a pharmacy where he's accused of wielding two guns, pulling his pants down and demanding a sex act from a female employee.

Police say road rage didn't appear to the motive for the shooting that killed Tracey Donahue and wounded her husband in their vehicle on I-15 near Sahara Avenue.

Police say at least three vehicles were struck by bullets.

McDonald made an initial court appearance Wednesday. He's due back in court on Monday.