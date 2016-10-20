NFL to reopen Brown probe; Giants placekicker not going to London

Charlie Riedel / AP

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The NFL is going to re-open its investigation of New York Giants placekicker Josh Brown and the team has pulled him from its next game after police released journal entries and emails in which he admitted that he verbally and physically abused his former wife.

Just hours before the Giants were to leave for a game in London on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, they said that Brown would remain at home.

The Giants said they want to review the new information released by county law enforcement officials in Washington and reach a decision on the kicker's future with the club, possibly next week.

The Giants said that Brown has acknowledged that he has issues in his life and has been working on these issues through therapy and counseling for a long period of time.

The team did not say who would kick against the Rams Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the NFL announced it was re-opening its investigation of Brown. The 37-year old was suspended for the opening game of the season for violating the league's personal conduct policy relating to his arrest in May 2015 on domestic abuse charges against his former wife, Molly. He was not charged.