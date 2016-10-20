Las Vegas Sun

October 20, 2016

Nintendo combines portable and home gaming with Switch

REDMOND, Wash. — Nintendo has announced a new gaming system that combines a portable handheld device with a dock to use at home.

Nintendo Switch will be released in March. The gaming giant released a preview video of the console Thursday.

The company says the Switch features a dock to connect the system to a TV. Users can lift the device from the dock and use it in portable mode as well.

The Switch comes with detachable controllers. It also features single and multiplayer capabilities.

Nintendo says an exact launch date, price and more specifics will be released later.

