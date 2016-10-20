Teen run over after skateboarding behind truck

SPARKS — Police say a Nevada teenager was run over by a pickup truck after riding behind it on a skateboard.

KRNV-TV reports that Sparks police say the 16-year-old was holding onto the back of a pickup driven by his 17-year-old friend Wednesday when he lost his footing and fell into the road. Police say the truck hit the skateboarder and ran over his head.

The 16-year-old was conscious and bleeding significantly from his head when police arrived. Authorities say the teen couldn't remember the incident.

The teen was not wearing a helmet at the time.

He was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center, where he is in stable condition with serious injuries to his head and pelvis.

Police say the driver was cooperative and is not current facing any charges.