Trump’s ‘nasty woman’ comment boosts 1986 Janet Jackson hit

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP

Donald Trump's labeling of Hillary Clinton as "such a nasty woman" during the final presidential debate has given a boost to Janet Jackson's 1986 hit, "Nasty."

Spotify says streams of "Nasty" are up 250 percent, though the company wouldn't release specific numbers. Some Twitter users are having fun with the comment Trump made Wednesday night.

Some Twitter users are having fun with the comment. One video being shared features Jackson's video for the song with Clinton's face crudely pasted over top of the singer's. It references the song's lyrics with the note, "It's Hillary. Madame President If You're Nasty."

So far, Jackson hasn't weighed in on the 30-year-old song's sudden injection into the presidential race.