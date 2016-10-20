What, exactly, do voters have to be angry about?

They repeatedly claim that voters are angry about the direction the country is going. Let us examine.

The unemployment rate is at 4.8 percent, which is full employment per feds and other economists. Are the voters angry about that?

Gasoline prices are the lowest in recent memory. Are they angry about that?

For people with money in 401(k) or the general stock market, the averages are at all-time highs. Good reason to be angry?

I sometimes go out to eat at moderately priced restaurants, and there is always waiting time to secure a table. Are the people filling these places fed-up and angry?

Sometimes I venture into casinos on weekdays and see the parking lots 90 percent full. People are having good time handing their money to Steve Wynn and Sheldon Adelson. They must be really angry. Especially the local Social Security recipients who gamble in Adelson’s casinos and give their monthly benefits to the person who gives out tons of money to Republicans who want to eliminate Social Security. That is real madness.

Net immigration from Mexico is drastically reduced, and deportation has increased. This must drive the anti-immigration folks to grab the nearest bottle.

The housing market in Nevada and elsewhere in the United States has recovered to 2004 levels, helping homeowners and new buyers. Nothing to be angry about, but there you are. Therefore, it is easy to debunk the myth of the angry voter. The real problem, which surfaces every election cycle, is the epidemic of stupid voters.