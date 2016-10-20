Wingstop Player of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Lindsey had 4-TD effort to help team continue turnaround

Running back Malik Lindsey was so good last week for the Shadow Ridge High football team in a victory against Centennial, that the Mustangs kept calling his number.

Lindsey rushed for 254 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries to help Shadow Ridge rush for more than 500 yards as a team. Lindsey and Co. were having so much success, they threw the ball just once, and still scored 61 points.

Lindsey, a senior, helped the Mustangs continue their turnaround season. Last year, they won just one game. This season, they are 5-1 overall, including their first win against Centennial in more than a decade.

He’s our Wingstop Player of the Week.

“The offensive line did an amazing job opening the holes,” Lindsey said. “It was easy running straight with no one coming near me.”

What’s even more impressive about his performance is the fact that Lindsey, despite weighing just 190 pounds, also starts on the Shadow Ridge defensive line. Despite rarely coming off the field, he averaged nearly 10 yards per carry and remained strong late in the game.

“Malik was all over the field. I don’t think he got caught from behind very often,” Shadow Ridge coach Travis Foster said.

Shadow Ridge controls its own destiny to earn the No. 2 playoff seed in the Northwest. That would give it a home playoff game, signaling one of the best transformations of a program in recent memory.

Last season, with many younger players getting their first varsity action, Shadow Ridge struggled offensively with fumbles in its misdirection rushing attack. This season, they have limited the mistakes.

“It’s simple execution starting in practice,” Lindsey said. “We just rep plays. It’s rep, rep, rep. We run a play 16 times in five minutes. It’s crazy.”

The player of the week receives a $50 gift card and shirt from Wingstop.

