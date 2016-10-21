2 truckers dead after fiery crash on Interstate 80 in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities in Utah say two people are dead after a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 west of Salt Lake City.

The Utah Highway Patrol says a trucker from Nevada died when his rig hauling a military vehicle hit a median about 3 a.m. Wednesday near Grantsville.

KSL-TV reports the second victim, from Missouri, was a passenger in a FedEx double-trailer truck that slammed into the military vehicle, which had become dislodged during the first crash.

The driver of the FedEx truck was hospitalized with injuries that officials said weren't believed to be life-threatening.

The wreck and fire shut down parts of I-80 in Tooele County while debris was cleared and pavement repairs were made.

The dead were identified as 61-year-old Fred Marsh of Sun Valley, Nevada, and 58-year-old Robert Kuntz of Urich, Missouri.