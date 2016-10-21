Animal cruelty investigators seize 21 horses, 43 birds

Animal cruelty investigators have seized 21 horses and 43 birds from a property near Lake Mead and Decatur boulevards, according to Metro Police.

The animals were discovered Thursday at a house and surrounding property in the 1800 block of Fairhaven Street during a separate investigation by Clark County code enforcement and animal control officers, police said.

Investigators found the animals “were living in conditions which were likely to cause sickness, injury or death,” police said.

The animals, which were turned over to the Lied Animal Foundation, might belong to several people other than the property’s owner, police said. No arrests had been made as of this afternoon, police said.

People who believe their animals were being housed at the property are asked to contact the Animal Foundation at 702-384-3333, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Metro at 702-828-3307 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.