Boy with BB gun causes scare in southwest neighborhood

A boy carrying what turned out to be a BB gun caused a scare in a southwest valley neighborhood this morning, according to Metro Police.

Officers responded about 9:10 a.m. to the area of Blue Diamond Road and El Capitan Way after reports of a male walking down a street carrying what appeared to be a rifle, Officer Laura Meltzer said.

When officers tried to stop the boy, he ran away and began jumping walls in the neighborhood, Meltzer said. Officers set up a perimeter and caught up with the juvenile on Sterling Hill Avenue, south of Pebble Road, she said.

The gun turned out to be a BB gun, and the boy did not threaten anyone with it, she said.