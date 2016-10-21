Comeback on Boulder Highway: Foothill erases 21-point hole to beat Basic

Basic was on pace for the blowout and fourth straight win many expected against Boulder Highway rival Foothill — until it wasn’t.

The Falcons erased an early 21-0 deficit to pull the upset of the night, knocking off the Wolves 37-35 to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“We had dropped two touchdown passes so we knew not to panic,” Foothill coach Marty Redmond said. “We should have been in the game, and then we made a play and another play and another play. Once we got that momentum on our side, the kids started to believe.”

Brandon Hargis dropped one of those early touchdown passes, but made up for it by catching two scores from Jordan Wilson in the second quarter to make the score 21-14 at halftime. The Falcons wore the Wolves down with their running game in the second half, as Blake Wilson and Isaac Oliva each scored touchdowns.

Foothill had a 9-point lead late, but Basic’s Frank Harris broke loose for a long touchdown off of a screen pass with less than two minutes to go. The Falcons were able to recover the ensuing onside kick, and get one first down to run out the clock.

They now play Green Valley for the Southeast division’s final playoff spot next week.

“Our kids are pretty excited — win and get in,” Redmond said.

