Corey Bergan has career night in Pahrump Valley win against Mojave

A note to future Pahrump Valley opponents: Don’t throw near Corey Bergan.

The junior cornerback intercepted four passes for the Trojans in a 30-8 victory over Mojave Friday night, including returning one for a 35-yard touchdown.

“He’s been playing really solid for us and made a couple big plays tonight,” Pahrump Valley coach Joe Clayton said.

Bergan’s pick six awoke Pahrump Valley after a lackadaisical first half where it only managed six points. Once Bergan scored, the points started rolling in.

Case Murphy and Aaron Fuentes each found the end zone before the end of the game, joining Parker Hart with a rushing touchdown on the night.

The Trojans’ two leading rushers were Nico Velazquez and Drew Walker, who both had more than 70 yards. Joe Sladek also made a 36-yard field goal.

“It was honestly really sloppy,” Clayton said. “We couldn’t get anything together but we finally got it going in the second half.”

