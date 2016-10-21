Gorman defense again stingy, helps blank Desert Oasis

Tate Martell rushed and passed for a pair of touchdowns today for the Bishop Gorman High football team in a 71-0 victory against host Desert Oasis.

The Gorman defense again dominated, recording its second straight shutout and yielding just a handful of yards. The defense also scored when Haskell Garrett forced a fumble that was recovered by Adam Plant in the endzone.

“Defensively, the kids played lights out,” Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez said.

Jalen Nailor, Biaggio Ali Walsh and Amod Cianelli had rushing touchdowns. Dorian Thompson-Robinson had the touchdown receptions.

