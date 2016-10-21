Las Vegas Sun

October 21, 2016

Gorman defense again stingy, helps blank Desert Oasis

Christopher DeVargas

Bishop Gorman High football players — from left, Palaie Geoteote, Adrian Dupuis, Farrell Hester, Haskell Garrett, Biaggio Ali-Walsh, Tate Martell, Alex Perry and Bubba Bolden — pose for a photo at the Sun’s high school football media day, July 20, 2016 at the South Point.

Tate Martell rushed and passed for a pair of touchdowns today for the Bishop Gorman High football team in a 71-0 victory against host Desert Oasis.

The Gorman defense again dominated, recording its second straight shutout and yielding just a handful of yards. The defense also scored when Haskell Garrett forced a fumble that was recovered by Adam Plant in the endzone.

“Defensively, the kids played lights out,” Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez said.

Jalen Nailor, Biaggio Ali Walsh and Amod Cianelli had rushing touchdowns. Dorian Thompson-Robinson had the touchdown receptions.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

