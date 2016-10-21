Las Vegas Sun

October 21, 2016

Katy Perry is latest star campaigning for Clinton in Las Vegas

Sam Morris / Las Vegas Sun

Singer Katy Perry performs during a campaign event for President Barack Obama Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2012 at Doolittle Park. An estimated 13,000 turned out for his ninth visit to Nevada this year.

Singer Katy Perry is the latest star to campaign in Las Vegas on behalf of Hillary Clinton.

Perry is headlining a rally Saturday afternoon at UNLV with Democratic Senate candidate Catherine Cortez Masto, and then will take a first-time voter to the polls.

Saturday is the first day Nevadans can cast their ballot early.

Clinton's campaign has been using star power to drum up enthusiasm among Democratic-leaning constituencies that are less consistent at turning out.

Singer John Legend and his model wife, Chrissy Teigen, visited UNLV this month, while Mexican musicians Vicente Fernandez and Los Tigres del Norte attracted thousands to a concert and debate watch party in North Las Vegas that also included a surprise appearance by Clinton.

Perry campaigned for President Barack Obama in Las Vegas in 2012.

