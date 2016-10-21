Las Vegas wins 21st straight ‘Bone Game’ over Rancho

After players from the Las Vegas and Rancho high football teams shook hands following the annual “Bone Game,” some Rancho players stared at the Las Vegas sideline to get a glimpse of the bone.

Many of the Rancho players had only seen the bone in pictures.

It’s a large cow bone that’s been bronzed and is only taken from the carrying case on the night of the rivalry game. And it’s staying at Las Vegas for a 21st season.

Zach Matlock rushed for three touchdowns and passed for another today, helping Las Vegas win its 21st straight meeting against Rancho, 51-0. Las Vegas, because of its two-decade domination, leads the all-time series 36-25-1.

“Just amazing,” Las Vegas coach James Thurman said of his program’s domination.

Las Vegas led 30-0 after the first quarter, including Matlock’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Nick Sablan.

Elijah Hicks and Diquan Brown added touchdown runs for Las Vegas, who improve to 6-2 overall.

Rancho falls to 0-8 and closes its season next week at Canyon Springs. The Rams haven’t won a game in four of the past five seasons, but Thurman doesn’t expect Rancho to be down for long.

“Those kids played hard against us,” he said. “(Rancho coach) Stan Davis is doing a good job. He had those kids in the right spot.”

