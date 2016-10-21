Offense takes charge for Cheyenne in win over Sunrise Mountain

Cheyenne has won many of its games this season on the backs of its stout defense.

In Friday night’s regular-season finale, the offense woke up just in time for the playoffs, as the Desert Shields outlasted Sunrise Mountain 52-49.

Deriontae Green led the way for Cheyenne with 151 rushing yards a touchdown, with an interception on defense.

“Coach Norris put a heck of a game plan together,” said Cheyenne defensive coordinator Gerald Robinson. “To have an offense that can score consistently makes the defense's job easier.”

Senior Corwin Bush pitched in 91 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Cajuin Jackson scored on a 3-yard run in the first half.

In the loss, Sunrise Mountain quarterback Stephen Wright threw for 310 yards and five touchdowns but was intercepted three times by the Desert Shields’ defense.

With the win, Cheyenne clinched the second seed in the 3A Sunset Division and will host Chaparral in the first round next Thursday.

“We accomplished our goal for the regular season,” Robinson said. “It was a crazy game but we accomplished our goal. We are excited about facing Chaparral.”