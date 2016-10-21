Palo Verde beats Cimarron-Memorial to break into win column

Chamere Thomas rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns today to lead the Palo Verde High football team to a 40-13 win against visiting Cimarron-Memorial.

Palo Verde, a perennial contender since the school opened in the mid-1990s, finally won its first game. After a few tough defeats, Palo Verde improves its record to 1-6 overall.

“The kids have played hard all year,” Panthers coach Joe Aznarez said. “We have found ways to not win all year. It was nice to be in control of a game and nice for the kids to have their hard work rewarded.”

Jonathan Schofield rushed 16 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns, and also had a receiving touchdown.

Terrill Jimerson rushed 10 times for 80 yards for Palo Verde, who led from start to finish.

