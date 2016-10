Police investigating scooter crash with critical injuries

A man and woman were hospitalized after a scooter crashed this morning near the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, according to Metro Police.

The couple were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where the woman was being treated for reported critical injuries, police said.

The accident was reported about 10:30 a.m. today. The southbound lanes of Lamb, south of Stewart, were closed, police said.