Scooter rider killed in crash near Flamingo, Valley View

A scooter rider died this morning in a crash with another vehicle near the Rio, according to Metro Police.

The crash was reported about 5 a.m. in the area of Flamingo Road and Valley View Boulevard, Officer Laura Meltzer said. The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died, she said.

Roads in the area were closed until about 9:15 a.m. The crash remains under investigation.