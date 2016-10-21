Trial date set for ex-Nevada prison guard in shotgun slaying

Trial has been scheduled next May in Las Vegas for a former Nevada prison guard trainee who pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the shotgun death of an inmate behind bars almost two years ago.

Raynaldo John Ruiz Ramos remained free Thursday following his arraignment Monday in Clark County District Court.

Ramos also pleaded not guilty to a reckless disregard charge.

His attorney, Joshua Tomsheck, was in court and not immediately available Thursday for comment.

Judge William Kephart scheduled a pretrial meeting in the case April 5.

Ramos is accused of killing of Carlos Perez Jr. in November 2014 at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs.

The case is one of several stemming from a former prisons policy allowing the use of shotguns to control inmates.