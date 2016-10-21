Trooper who shot, killed carjacking suspect is identified

Jesse Granger / Las Vegas Sun

The Nevada Highway Patrol identified a trooper who shot and killed a carjacking suspect Wednesday as 17-year veteran David Dudley.

As of Friday, the identity of the man killed, which will be provided by the Clark County coroner's office, hadn't been released.

Also according to NHP:

Early Wednesday, the suspect had carjacked a woman, who was dragged and injured, near Fremont Street and Eastern Avenue.

A trooper spotted the suspect recklessly driving the car on U.S. 95 near downtown Las Vegas about 7:25 a.m.

A chase ensued and at some point, the suspect collided with another vehicle and kept driving, exiting at Auto Show Drive and crashing into a service area at Findlay Cadillac in Henderson.

He left the car and tried to pull an elderly man from another car. That's when troopers reached the suspect and a struggle occurred before the suspect broke loose, getting into the second car.

Dudley fired his weapon at least once and struck the man in the stomach. The suspect died at University Medical Center Thursday morning.

Further information will be provided at a detailed news conference Tuesday morning.