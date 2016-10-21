Virgin Valley looks to playoffs after defeating Boulder City

Jayden Perkins ran for 92 yards and a touchdown to lead Virgin Valley over Boulder City 25-13 Friday night.

Virgin Valley couldn’t get out of its own way early on, fumbling the ball four times and allowing Boulder City to jump out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter behind two field goals from Justin Fox.

“Boulder came out and got after us,” Virgin Valley coach Yori Ludvigson said. “They played really well. The coach did a great job getting their kids ready.”

Virgin Valley pulled away in the second quarter to lead 17-6 at halftime then leaned on Perkins in the second half to run the clock out.

Cade Anderson filled in at quarterback for the injured Hogan Fowles and completed 6-of-10 passes for 118 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Fowles, who threw five touchdowns and only one interception this season, is expected to be back for the playoffs.

“Our goal was to go undefeated through our region and get home field to propel us to state,” Ludvigson said. “That is huge to have three home games to get to the final.”

The Bulldogs will put their eight-game win streak on the line next Thursday when they host Sunrise Mountain in the first round of the 3A playoffs.