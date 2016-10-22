9 Nevada unions announce support for legalized-pot measure

Nine Nevada unions have joined the Silver State’s largest union in endorsing legalized adult-use marijuana, the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol announced Friday.

Joining the 57,000-memeber Culinary Local 226, the following labor unions pledged their support for Ballot Question 2:

• International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 720

• International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 396

• International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 14

• International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 631

• International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 986

• International Union of Operating Engineers Local 12

• Laborer’s Union Local 872

• UA Local 525 Plumbers, Pipefitters, and Service Technicians

• United Food & Commercial Workers International Union

“Their support demonstrates that the working people of Nevada want to take marijuana out of the criminal market and shift production and sales into regulated, tax-paying businesses,” Yes on 2 spokesman Joe Brezny said in a release.